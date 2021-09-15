Thank you for Reading.

LYNN DALE ASBURY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., entered into the presence of our Lord, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her home, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be conducted at Jefferson Avenue Church of God, Huntington, W.Va., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at noon with the Rev. Greg Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. Lynn was born November 12, 1940, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Edwin Maxwell and Brooke Preston Booton. In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Wilmer Asbury Jr.; one sister, Betty Sue Adkins, and one brother, Edwin Maxwell “Mackie” Booton Jr. A faithful Christian prayer warrior, giver, and lover of people, she was a member of East Lynn Church of God and attended Jefferson Avenue Church of God with her church family whom she loved so much. Lynn is survived by two daughters, Angel Fry (Ed) of Huntington, Amy Adkins (Brian) of Lavalette, W.Va.; one son, Wilmer Edwin Asbury (Toni) of Crown City, Ohio; three sisters, Genevieve Skeens and Judy Booton, both of Wayne, W.Va., and Sherry Fellure (Tom) of Kenova, W.Va. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Roman Tate Fry (Jodi), Heidi Lynn and Hope Lynn Adkins; two step-grandchildren, Missy Hardy and Matt Johnson. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Jolie Fry and Jonah Fry; five step-grandchildren, one great-great-step-grandchild, 16 nieces and nephews, and special friends Tom and Joyce Maynard. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, at Jefferson Avenue Church of God, Huntington. The family requests that those attending wear face coverings. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.

