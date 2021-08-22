Thank you for Reading.

MAE LOUISE WHEELER, 92, of Blaine, Ky., died Aug. 16 at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at T.D. Wheeler Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. 

