MAE LOUISE WHEELER, 92, of Blaine, Ky., died Aug. 16 at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at T.D. Wheeler Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.