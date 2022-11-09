Manda Sue Cox Nov 9, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANDA SUE COX, 71, of Louisa, Ky., died Nov. 3. She was a retired CMA with the Jordan Center. Honoring her wishes, services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Louisa Sue Cox Manda Ky. Jordan Center Wish Service Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: C-K A-team, Wayne B-team win Turf Bowl ChampionshipsDistrict officials encourage support of excess levyLocal football teams find out playoff pairingsWHS volleyball to play in regional tournament SaturdayPolice roundup: Wayne County man cited for having loaded gun at airportSammy K. ThompsonRonnie Lee MeddingsWayne County students perform in local musicalSheriff: 15 arrested in drug warrant sweepInternational Film Festival comes to the Keith-Albee this week Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Manda Sue Cox Jack Edward Terry Eunice Mae Messinger David Michael Ferguson Paul Carson Clevenger Jack Edward Terry Paul Carson Clevenger John Charles Hendricks Ray Maynard Jr. Carol Joyce Maynard