MARCETIS E. SCHAFER, 90, of Kenova, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Bill Osburn and Pastor Shirley Ball. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Marcetis was born January 21, 1931, in St. Albans, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter J. and Malinda Mynes Robinson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph T. Schafer; one daughter, Karen Sue Ball; three brothers, Zack Robinson, Ervin Robinson, Creed Robinson; and one sister, Thelma Brightwell. Marcetis was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and a former employee of 20th Street Bank. She is survived by three sons and their spouses, Keith (Laura) Schafer, Kyle (Pam) Schafer, Kevin (Michele) Schafer; eight grandchildren survive as well, Andy (Pearl), Erin and Adam Schafer, Corey and Chris Schafer, Cole and Anna Schafer and Kim (Jody) Fortner; in addition, six great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Schafer and Issac Fortner, Aidan Miller, Christian Mers, Madilynn Mers and Peyton Sovine. Marcetis also leaves behind several nieces and nephews including Carol Barefield, Pam Aultz, Shirley Martin and Steve Robinson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.