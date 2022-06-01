MARGARET ETTA JEAN HALL QUEEN, 89, of Wayne, W.Va., formerly of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born February 3, 1933, at Cinderella, W.Va., to the late John and Jerushia "Ruth" Hall. Also preceding her in death was the father of her children, Thomas Queen; a son, Garson Queen; granddaughter Anita Jo Evans-Queen; one sister Betty Jo Antal Price; and a son-in-law Richard Evans. She is survived by five daughters, Catherine Evans of Ceredo, W.Va., Mareline (Jack) Fitch of Trenton, Mich., Betty (Ronnie) Preston of Wayne, Veva (Patrick) Lambert Culloden, W.Va., and Pamela (Buster Thomas) Maynard of Dunlow; a special niece Generae Vineyard of Surprise, Ariz.; and nephew Thomas Antal of Chillicothe, Oh. She was the grandmother of eight, Michelle (Ted) Maxfield, Thomas (Claudia) Fitch, Lori (Aaron) Staley, Rebecca (Steven) Cyrus, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Lambert, Marlayna (Henry) Busby, and Abigail (Eric)Wolfe; and the great grandmother of nine, Grant Maxfield, Amanda Maxfield, Eli Staley, Reese Cyrus, Hayden Cyrus, Mason Cyrus, Dresdin Lambert, Evelyn Lambert, and Arlin Wolfe. Her family would like to thank the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's staff for their loving care of our mom and grandmother. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Pendleton officiating. Visitation will begin at noon. A private burial will be held at the Hall Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. As a family we want to thank our mother and grandmother for the love, care, and example of strength. See you in heaven mom, have the gingerbread men ready.
