MARIA MARTINEZ, 90, of Fort Gay, mother of Diane Smith, Paul Martinez and Christopher Beltran, died June 27 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a retired LPN. There will be no public service at this time. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
