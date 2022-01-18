MARSHA K. FLUTY Jan 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARSHA K. FLUTY, 66, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Guy Fluty, died Jan. 17. Service will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is assisting with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWILLIAM BLAINE HODGE JR.MELISSA JO EKERSNOAH “TINY” ADKINSNORMAN STALEYSpecial Metals layoffs come as strike negotiations continueFirst snow of 2022 paints Wayne County whiteJustice receiving care at home, ‘not doing well’ after contracting COVID-19Election Watch 2022: Campaign filingsKenova UMC welcomes new interim pastorMAUDIE SUE “TUDDY” KERMANS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries FLORETTA BLAIR EUGENE “Curly” CLAY MARSHA K. FLUTY RUBY PORTER HERMA JEAN ROSE CAROLYN SUE RATCLIFF CLAY WATTS MELISSA JO EKERS PAUL B. STONE WILLIAM BLAINE HODGE JR.