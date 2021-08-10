Thank you for Reading.

MARTHA ANN “MARCIE” SHULSON ADKINS, 89 of Wayne, W.Va., died Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born July 17, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edwin Andrew and Marian Luikart Shulson. Marcie was a member of the Salem United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Evert Adkins. Marcie is survived by two daughters, Joyce Ann Pemberton (Tony) of Long Beach, Miss., and Elaine Adkins (Tom) of Nampa, Idaho; three grandchildren, Chad Meyer (Erica) of Kennedale, Texas, Jeff Pemberton of Lancaster, Calif., and Dustin R. Hallenberger of Blaine, Wash.; two special sisters-in-law, Polly Blankenship and Aquilla Adkins. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. 

