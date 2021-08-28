Martha Jane Moore of Louisa, Ky. Aug 28, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARTHA JANE MOORE, 89, of Louisa, Ky., widow of R.C. Moore Jr., died Aug. 26. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ky. Louisa Worship Funeral Service Martha Jane Moore Funeral Home Burial Chapel Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne man arrested after being accused of shooting neighborBart A. Salmons of Fort GayThree cohort groups moved from in-person to virtual in WayneFirst day of school highlights family traditions in Wayne CountyDeborah Lynn Morris of WayneCabell, Wayne residents push for more community-based districtsFormer SV standout Graeson Malashevich earns scholarship at WVUFall sports kick off with Meet the PioneersBruce Thompson of East LynnWork continues on 8th Street Bridge replacement ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Martha Jane Moore of Louisa, Ky. Ruth Mae Scott McGhee Ewing of Huntington Bruce Thompson of East Lynn Bart A. Salmons of Fort Gay Millard Plummer of Fort Gay Deborah Lynn Morris of Wayne Donald Gene Taylor of Louisa, Ky. Mae Louise Wheeler of Blaine, Ky. Charles Ronald Poe of South Point, Ohio Danny Joe James of Louisa, Ky.