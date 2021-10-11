Mary Nagel of Chattaroy, W.Va. Oct 11, 2021 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARY NAGEL, widow of Walter Nagel, died Oct. 6. Funeral service was noon Oct. 10 at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Leadman Cemetery. Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Mary Nagel Worship Chapel Burial Walter Nagel Leadman Cemetery Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCabell EMS worker dies of COVID-19State pumpkin record broken by Fort Gay residentTaleina Suzanne Adkins Combs of WayneAnthony Daniel Perry France of WayneLoretta Osburn of East LynnTwo jailed on drug charges in Wayne CountyNorma Jean Ward of KenovaLarry Dwayne Thompson of GenoaHalloween display returns to Midvale Drive with abandoned carnival themeWest Virginia's 2010's red wave rides into first redistricting process in a century ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Donna Lavonne Parsons of Wayne Mary Nagel of Chattaroy, W.Va. Taleina Suzanne Adkins Combs of Wayne Jack Miller of Huntington James P. Holt of Catlettsburg, Ky. Carol Jean Endicott of Fort Gay Loretta Osburn of East Lynn Naomi Ruth Holland Moore of Louisa, Ky. Norma Jean Ward of Kenova Bruce Mitchell Frye of Wayne