MARYBELLE CHRISTIAN CASTLE, 87, of Fort Gay, wife of Hubert Castle Jr., died July 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 25 at Morris Funeral Home; burial in Osburn Bartram Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
