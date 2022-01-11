MAUDIE SUE “TUDDY” KERMANS, 78 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Michael Dillon and Elder Emual Adkins. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. “Tuddy” was born March 2, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charly Queen and Mayme Crockett Queen. Maudie was a beautician and school bus driver during her working life. She was a member of the Wolf Pen Church of Christ and also attended the Harmony Freewill Baptist Church. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Peggy Lynn Asbury and Loretta Osburn, along with two brothers, Charles and William Queen. Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, George Kermans; her daughter, Judith Kermans Hoffman and husband David of Ann Arbor, Mich.; three sisters, Gaynelle Self and husband Earl of Wayne, W.Va., Elenora Adkins and husband Charley of East Lynn, W.Va., Patty Dyer and husband Pete of Kiahsville, W.Va.; one very special granddaughter whom she cherished, Anna Kermans Hoffman; her nieces and nephews, Ronda, Lila, Taeger, Shane, Kim, Johnny, Charlie, Karen, Bill, Joe, Jamie, Jim; special sisters-in-law, Donna Queen and Jackie Kermans; two brothers-in-law, O’dell and Johnny Kermans; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.