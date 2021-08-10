Thank you for Reading.

MENIS RARD FERGUSON, 93, of East Lynn, widower of Myrtle Marie Brunty Ferguson, died Aug. 3 in Heritage Center in Huntington. He was a bus driver for the Wayne County Board of Education. A graveside service 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Ramsey Mays Cemetery on Beech Fork Road. 

