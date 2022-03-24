MICHAEL JOE KENDALL Mar 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MICHAEL JOE KENDALL, 72, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Kay Kendall, died March 23 at home. There will be a private memorial service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is directing arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Louisa Funeral Home Ky. Michael Joe Kendall Memorial Service Arrangement Husband Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCivil charges dropped against those in bus garage theft investigationPioneers beat Vinson, 9-7MICHAEL WADE MATHISTROY DELL STALEYPenny fundraiser collects over $2K for Lavalette Elementary field tripLocal stylist working to empower other women through hairFort Gay man signs with Nashville labelLocal family spreads Down Syndrome awareness at state, countyAgriculture continues to grow in Wayne County SchoolsPILAR A. HARRISON ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries MICHAEL JOE KENDALL PILAR A. HARRISON TROY DELL STALEY WOODROW “WOODY” QUEEN MICHAEL WADE MATHIS JANET I. HANSHAW JO ANN SMITH CANTERBURY ETHEL MARIE RAMEY VAN “KENNY” MAYNARD KEVIN MICHAEL YOUNG