Millie Marie Vance Tomblin
MILLIE MARIE VANCE COMBS TOMBLIN born January 11, 1929, passed away peacefully in the afternoon of September 12, 2022, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wayne, W.Va.

Her parents, James and Sarah Moore Vance, preceded her in death as did her siblings, brothers Carl, James Jr., Francis Leet, Tary, John, and Franklin (Lan) Vance; sisters Georgia Vance and Siddy Vance Caldwell and one grandson, Austin Combs, two granddaughters-in-law, Amy Combs and Taleina Combs.

