Millie Marie Vance Tomblin

MILLIE MARIE VANCE COMBS TOMBLIN born January 11, 1929, passed away peacefully in the afternoon of September 12, 2022, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wayne, W.Va.
Her parents, James and Sarah Moore Vance, preceded her in death as did her siblings, brothers Carl, James Jr., Francis Leet, Tary, John, and Franklin (Lan) Vance; sisters Georgia Vance and Siddy Vance Caldwell and one grandson, Austin Combs, two granddaughters-in-law, Amy Combs and Taleina Combs.
The ones left to cherish her memory are her four children, Siddy Combs Wickline, Jerry Jr. (Pauline), Bert (Sharon) and Duane Sr. (Peggy) Combs; 15 grandchildren, Seth and Chad Wickline, Meka Wickline Wall, Fanny Combs Gillispie, Hannah and Jared Combs, Michelle Combs Leaor, Christopher, Ryan, Duane Jr., Daron Combs, Sarah Combs Stinson, Terry and William Tomblin; 24 great-grandchildren, Kaley, Anna, and Marin Wickline, Colby and Kyra Wickline, Josiah, Makaya, and Jaxson Cazad, Jett Richardson, Andrew Combs, Emily Leaor, Tanza Nelson, Kiara and Braxton Combs, Armando Batista, Daron Jr. and Emily Combs, Noah, Tucker, and Keaton Stinson, Elijah Combs, Oriana and Jacob Dellamalva, Jaden Plew; five great- great-grandchildren, Baylor and Walker Nelson, Tinley and Adlee (on the way) Perry, and Maylee Marie Smith (on the way).
Millie was a very loving person with a warm personality and a ready smile. Her family and so many others have happy memories of dining at her bountiful table. She was the center of her family and will be sorely missed. She was a faithful member of the Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Lavalette, W.Va.
The family wishes to thank the Wayne Nursing and Rehab Facility for all their loving and outstanding care for many years.
Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastors Ray Williamson and Phil Williamson with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va.