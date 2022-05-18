NANCY CAROL CHADWICK, 86, of Wayne, W.Va., went to her heavenly home on May 10, 2022. Nancy was born a coal miner's daughter in Roderfield, W.Va., on March 30, 1936, to the late William Clarence and Opal Wells Quesenberry. After graduating from Welch High School, she attended nursing school on scholarship in Washington, D.C. and Huntington, W.Va., where she began a career that she truly loved as a Registered Nurse. She married Jim, her loving husband of 60 years, on September 22, 1957, and soon moved to Wayne, W.Va. There, her selfless dedication to her community earned her affectionate nicknames such as Nurse Nancy, Hometown Hero, and the "Florence Nightingale of Wayne County." She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Chadwick; son William (Billy Curt) Chadwick; and brother Doug Quesenberry. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Bill Tucker of Scott Depot, W.Va.; two sisters, Barbara Mayo of Bluefield, Va., and Debra (Danny) Muncy of Alderson, W.Va.; one brother, Bill (Rose Marie) Quesenberry of Hickory, N.C.; and a sister-in-law, Verona Quesenberry of Statesville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Andrea (Matt) Ellison of Sissonville, W.Va., and Chad Tucker of Asheville, N.C.; her great-grandchildren who she called her "seven little bugs," Hannah, Haley, Jordan, Elijah, Shiloh, Eden and Josiah Ellison, all of Sissonville, W.Va.; and many more family and friends who loved her dearly. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Scott Coffey. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home.
