NANCY WARD ADKINS CHAPMAN, 79, passed away July 21, 2021. She was a member of the Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God. She was born October 13, 1941, a daughter of the late Mary Kathleen Smith Ward. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Robert Chapman; brothers, Bill, James and Richard “Dick” Ward; brother-in-law, Basil Adkins; sister-in-law, Helen Ward; and nephews, Jimmy Dan Ward and Robert “Bobby” Adkins. Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Buffalo High School. She retired from the Wayne County Board of Education, where she was employed for 30 years at Buffalo Elementary. Nancy was a columnist for the Wayne County News for over 25 years. Survivors include daughters, Tammy Adkins (Tim) Keyser and Carla Adkins (David) Ball. She was Mamaw to Summer (Eric) Simmons, Channing Keyser (Marisa), Samantha Kwiatkowski and Morgan Keyser; her great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Gavin Kwiatkowski, Chloe Keyser, Bentley Keyser, Casey Chapman, Cheyenne, Karleigh and Riley Simmons. She is also survived by her sister, Lois (Ward) Adkins; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Ward; many loving nieces, nephews; and a special cousin, Don Bias. At her request, there will be no services at this time. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
