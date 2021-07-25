NENNIE IRENE FERGUSON JARRELL, 88, of Dunlow, W.Va., widow of William Jarrell, died July 16 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service at noon July 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial in Twin Oaks Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
