NENNIE IRENE FERGUSON JARRELL, 88, of Dunlow, W.Va., widow of William Jarrell, died July 16 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service was noon July 20 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Twin Oaks Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Skylar Jo Baker of Huntington
- More than 350,000 lbs. of food distributed by Dunlow Community Center in 2021
- Spring Valley's Ferguson adept at handling pressure
- BARBARA ANN SMITH
- Former Kellogg Elementary aide pleads no contest to battery charge
- Wayne County Fair set for Aug. 3-7
- James MacAdoo "Mack" Bowen of Circleville, Ohio, formerly of Wayne County
- Nennie Irne Ferguson Jarrell of Dunlow
- Davy J. Crockett of Interlachen, Fla.
- Retiring Prichard Elementary teacher celebrated during color run/walk
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Juanita Wellman of Huntington
- Franklin S. Snow of Genoa
- Diana Lynn Kitts Salmons
- Nennie Irne Ferguson Jarrell of Dunlow
- James MacAdoo "Mack" Bowen of Circleville, Ohio, formerly of Wayne County
- Skylar Jo Baker of Huntington
- Donna K. McGranahan of Louisa, Ky.
- Delmar Lee Fannin of Louisa, Ky.
- Davy J. Crockett of Interlachen, Fla.
- Jennifer Lynn Sellards Yuhas of Wayne