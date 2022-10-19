NEVADA MILLS, 84, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was born March 12, 1938, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Almeda Adkins Watts.
Also preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Milton Mills; stepmother, Essie Watts; one grandson, Jonathon Taylor; one great-grandson, Logan Mills; five brothers, Alfred, Ernie, Abraham, Ray, and Donald Watts; and four sisters, Gladys, Virginia, Mae, and Nannie.
Nevada was a was a homemaker who loved sewing, working puzzles, and gardening. She was a member of Beech Fork Chapel, East Lynn.
Left to cherish her memory are seven children, Debra (Daniel) Paul of Huntington, W.Va., David Mills of East Lynn, Charolette (Greg) Carter of Branchland, W.Va., Nannie (Jamie) Blankenship of Prichard, W.Va., Milton Lee (Vanessa) Mills of East Lynn, Thomas (Rhonda) Mills of East Lynn, and Robin (Dwight) Blankenship of Lavalette, W.Va.; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild, and several on the way.
Also surviving are four sisters, Cardela Mason of Huntington, Almeda (John) Tincher of St. Albans, W.Va., Linda (Billy) Black of Branchland, and Dorothy Gilkerson; four brothers, Lester (Chris) Watts of Branchland, Thomas (Bev) Watts, also of Branchland, Freddie Watts of Hurricane, W.Va., and Robert (Violet) Watts of Salt Rock, W.Va.; sister-in-law Linda "Bo Bo" Davis of East Lynn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice as well as St. Mary's 6th floor for their care and support.
Funeral service at 11 a.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastors Jason McComas and Garland Perry officiating. Burial in the Mills Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.