Nevada Mills
NEVADA MILLS, 84, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She was born March 12, 1938, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Almeda Adkins Watts.

Also preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Milton Mills; stepmother, Essie Watts; one grandson, Jonathon Taylor; one great-grandson, Logan Mills; five brothers, Alfred, Ernie, Abraham, Ray, and Donald Watts; and four sisters, Gladys, Virginia, Mae, and Nannie.

