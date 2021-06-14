Thank you for Reading.

NEVOYNNE WORKMAN, 82, of Marion, Ohio, formerly of Louisa, Ky., widow of Lewis Workman, died June 12. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 17 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial will follow in Workman Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. 

