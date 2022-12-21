NEWMAN QUEEN, 97 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Roger Maynard, Tommy Damron, Tony Clay and Brother David Adkins. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born October 19, 1925, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Noah and Tennessee Jones Queen. Newman was retired from H.K. Porter Steel and was a timberman for many years. He was ordained in 1989 and was the last surviving charter member and former pastor of the Oak Ridge Chapel Church in Interlachen, Fla. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Pack Queen; a daughter, Joyce Ann Brown; a son, Doliver W. Queen; four sisters, Ethel Workman, Narie Knapp, Maxine Queen, and Bertha Queen; and eight brothers, Arthur, Nelvin, Nolan, Paul, Normal, Johnson, Newman and Noah Queen. Survivors include two daughters, Evelyn Adkins (Neil), Teresa Sue Queen, all of Wayne, W.Va.; three sons, Cletis Queen (Georgetta) of Wayne, W.Va., Newman Queen Jr. (Kathern) of Ranger, Ga., Cullie Queen of Wayne, W.Va.; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and four great- great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.