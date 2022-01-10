NOAH “TINY” ADKINS, 58 of Wayne, W.Va., gained his wings Sunday, January 9, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center after battling an extended illness. He is finally at rest. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, by his nephews, Ronnie Adkins and Jerry Adkins of whom he was very proud. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born May 3, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Edward and Mary Virginia Watts Adkins. Noah formerly worked at the Wayne Public Library and was a member of Laurel Freewill Baptist Church. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Orvel, Thurman and Timothy; and a sister, Pamela Jewell. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Adkins; son, Scott (Ethel); two sisters, Martha Maynard (Arthur) of Lavalette, W.Va., Sharon Thompson, both of Wayne, W.Va.; three brothers, Joseph Adkins of Wayne, W.Va., Charles Adkins of Dunlow, W.Va., Braxton Adkins (Charlotte) of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Caleb (Brittany) and baby Sterling; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be two hours prior to services Thursday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Special thanks to Dr. Silbermans and Dr. Todd Lester at HIMG and the nurses at St. Mary’s on the 6th Floor as well as Jordan Reeves. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course. I have kept the faith."