OBBIE JARRELL, 75, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born June 20, 1946, in Fort Gay, West Virginia, to the late Otis Thompson and Ninnie Jarrell. Obbie was a kind man and never met a stranger. He loved to make people smile, and you couldn't help but be happier in his presence. A God-loving man, his family was most important to him. Obbie retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He enjoyed working on cars and had the greenest of thumbs, growing his many plants. His cats kept him company. He is survived by his wife, Carlon Wright Jarrell; four children, Connie Laney, Obbie (Laurie) Jarrell, Michelle (Jeff) Meadows and Ashley Jarrell; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers, William (Judy) Jarrell and John Jarrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany; three sisters, Jean Wright, Roberta Wright and Rebecca Adkins; and two brothers, Otis Jarrell and Orville Jarrell. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Christopher R. Thomas officiating. He will be laid to rest in Springmill Cemetery. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.
