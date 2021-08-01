Thank you for Reading.

OMA McSWEENEY, 91, of Wayne, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 30, 2021, at her daughter’s residence. Funeral at 1 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Michael Dillon. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born December 6, 1929, in Wayne, a daughter of the late William and Ida Adkins Stephens. Oma was a homemaker and member of the Newcomb Creek Church of God. Her husband, Raleigh McSweeney, also preceded her in death, along with brothers, Ben (Gwen) Stevens, Harold (Georgie) Stephens, Kenneth (Laura Mae) Stephens, Lando Stephens, Claude Stephens; and her infant sister, Bonneaster Stephens. Survivors include a daughter, Rene Mills and husband Steven of Wayne; sons, Raleigh J. McSweeney and wife Glenna of Lavalette and Danny Joe McSweeney and wife Naomi of Huntington; a sister, Shelba Cline of Wayne; two brothers, Frank Stephens (Dora) of Wayne and Dennis Stephens of Wayne; six grandchildren, Allen (Jennifer) McSweeney, Wade (Crystal) McSweeney, Robin (Brian) Blair, Timothy McSweeney (Teresa), April Mills, Joshua Mills (Miranda); and 12 grandchildren, Joey, Jamey, Reagan, Carlee, Levi, Judah, Kayla, Lacey, Emily, Jessica Lanae, Owen and Ali. Friends and family gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

