PATSY ASBURY CYRUS, 79, of Wayne, W.Va., went to her heavenly home September 25, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Burwell Cyrus Cemetery at Wayne, W.Va., by Pastors Fred Ferguson and Roger Perry. She was born July 6, 1942, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cora Adkins Cyrus and Burwell Conrad Cyrus. Patsy was a member of the Wayne Baptist Church and was a graduate of Wayne High School. After graduating, she worked for the Department of Health and Human Services in Wayne, W.Va., before moving to Columbus, Ohio, where she worked at Woolworths, Sears Distribution Center and the Ohio Treasurer of State Office. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Ivolise Frazier and Maxine Cyrus; three brothers, Burl Ed, Cofer and Teddy Cyrus. Patsy was very independent and did things her way. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, and taking care of her farm. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her great-great-nephew Lukas “Luke” Stiltner, whom she truly loved and cherished. She is also survived by her niece and caregiver Peggy Thompson of Wayne, W.Va.; niece, Donna Sifford and husband Frank of Lavalette, W.Va.; great-nieces, Melissa Adkins and caregiver Delaine of Wayne, W.Va., Whitney Barnett and husband Bret of Proctorville, Ohio; great-nephew, Eric Sifford and wife Bessie of Wayne, W.Va.; great-great-nieces Lauryn and Marie Sifford of Wayne, W.Va., Nora Barnett of Proctorville, Ohio; great-great-nephews, Lukas Stiltner and Eli Sifford of Wayne, W.Va., Reece Barnett of Proctorville, Ohio; and special friend, Zelma Brumfield of Wayne, W.Va. Patsy fought a hard battle and kept her faith. Special thanks to Dr. Eugenia Jarrell, Kindred at Home Services and nurse Kasey Smith, Hospice of Huntington and Fresenius Kidney Care. There will be no visitation. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Letter to the editor: Wayne County Schools discriminates
- Dunlow teacher sharing cultural experiences with students
- Woman confesses to murder after body found in trash bag
- Cade serves on WVU Homecoming Court
- PSC alerts customers about new scam
- West Virginia, Kentucky AGs meet with business leaders in Huntington, Ashland
- Other editors: Last COVID domino falls in West Virginia
- Lovada Day of Dunlow
- Timberwolves defense stymies St. Albans
- Woodie Lee Rice of Wayne
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Woodie Lee Rice of Wayne
- Oretha Maxine Crabtree Wellman of Fort Gay
- Dewanda Sanders of Wayne
- Patsy Asbury Cyrus of Wayne
- Nancy Clarkson Thacker, formerly of Ceredo
- Lovada Day of Dunlow
- Norman Pauley of Fort Gay
- Augusta Jo "Gussie" Davis of Wayne
- Angela Gail Thompson of Wayne
- Minnie Faye Gilkerson Lowe of Catlettsburg, Ky.