PAUL CARSON CLEVENGER was born on November 17, 1936, in Bartley, West Virginia. He peacefully passed away on November 5, 2022, surrounded by his family, at 85 years old.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Betty June Clevenger; children: Lisa Renee Vogelbacher and Paul Brent Clevenger; grandchildren: Johnna Rossbach, Christen Combs, David Vogelbacher, and Paul Derek Clevenger; great-grandchildren: Paul Aiden Clevenger, Connor Combs, Colin Combs, Greysen Clevenger, Violet Rossbach, Mary Rossbach, and Maya Vogelbacher; sisters: Jean Eggleston, and Brenda Horn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Burns and Elva Carter Clevenger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother Charles Clevenger and an older brother Warren Kenneth Clevenger.
He was a member of the Westmoreland Baptist Church of Huntington, West Virginia, where he was a deacon and children's Sunday school teacher. He was a retiree of the CSX Railway System.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in the Cyrus Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Friday, November 11, 2022, from noon until time of service in the Young Funeral Home Chapel.
