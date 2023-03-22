Pearl I. Staley Kohnhepp

PEARL I. STALEY KOHLHEPP, 92, passed away early Monday morning, March 6, 2023, at the Geneva Living Center, North.
Friends and family are invited to her celebration of life at 11 a.m. March 25, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, West Virginia.
Pearl was born on September 22, 1930 in Prichard, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Archie and Hester A. Mullins Staley. She and her husband moved to upstate New York in 1950. She worked in many area restaurants as a cook and waitress retiring from the Holiday Inn, Huntington, W.Va., as housekeeping supervisor, she also worked at Woolworth, Fulton, N.Y., Sessler Truck Stop, Phelps, N.Y., where her husband, John "Jack", also worked with her as the front desk clerk. Pearl enjoyed quilting and feeding the birds.
Pearl is survived by her daughters, Joyce Heitmann and Barbara Kohlhepp; her sons, John (Judy) and David (Cori) Kohlhepp; her grandchildren, Gregg, Aaron (Michelle), and Kevin Heitmann, Nicole (Pat) Bowers and Sarah (Ted) Kraus; great-grandchildren Sophie and Elsie Heitmann and Charlotte Kraus; her sister, Peggy (Neil) Daley; brothers Carl, Raymond (Barb) and William (Bonnie) Staley; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents Pearl is preceded in death by her husband Jack, son- in-law Ron Heitmann; sisters Kathy Brennan and Elsie Perry; a brother Glenn, George and James Staley.