Pearl I. Staley Kohnhepp
PEARL I. STALEY KOHLHEPP, 92, passed away early Monday morning, March 6, 2023, at the Geneva Living Center, North.

Friends and family are invited to her celebration of life at 11 a.m. March 25, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, West Virginia.

