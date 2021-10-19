REBECCA LEE PERRY, 40, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Tony Clay. Burial will follow in Jim Perry Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born February 23, 1981, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Esta Lee Caldwell Perry and the late Freelin Jim Perry. Becky loved the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. She also loved listening to music and watching scary movies. She had a heart of gold and loved her family dearly. Additional survivors include four sisters, Vickie Romans (Paul), Maggie Marcum (Kevin), Jewell Spaulding (Danny), Diana Mae Perry, all of Dunlow, W.Va.; two brothers, James Perry (Melissa), John Denvil Perry, all of Dunlow, W.Va.; her nieces and nephews, Meagan Renee Trogdlon (Josh), Whitney Wilson (Terry), Amber Nicole Perry, Diana Renae Jude, Lirisa Perry (Bub), Courtney Robertson (Bon), Madison Hodge, Ella Perry, James Spaulding, John Ethan Hodge, John Perry, Robin Justice, Jamie Almin, Ashley Hartsough (Brian); special great-nieces and nephews, Karmen, Carleigh, Karcelynn Cyrus, Keaton Wilson, Peyton Jude, Orian Jude, Jerick Robertson, Mila Robertson, Bentley Smith and a host of additional great-nieces and great-nephews; along with a special friend and caregiver, Michelle Kelly. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank all of the ICU nurses, especially Bill at Three Rivers Medical Center. Visitation from 10 a.m. Tuesday until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
