Rev. Golden W. "Doak" Jr. Ramey
REV. GOLDEN W. "DOAK" RAMEY JR., 86, of Interlachen, Fla., and formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., loving husband of Tennessee Queen Ramey, father, granddad and brother left this walk of life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

He was born on April 10, 1936, in Ramey Hollow, Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Golden W. and Leona Napier Ramey. He served honorably in the United States Army. He worked at Owens-Illinois for 18 years and found his true passion in trucking until retiring at age 78. Golden was a longtime member of Oak Ridge Chapel Baptist Church in Interlachen, serving as pastor for the past 11 years.

