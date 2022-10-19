Rev. Golden W. "Doak" Jr. Ramey

REV. GOLDEN W. "DOAK" RAMEY JR., 86, of Interlachen, Fla., and formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., loving husband of Tennessee Queen Ramey, father, granddad and brother left this walk of life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
He was born on April 10, 1936, in Ramey Hollow, Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Golden W. and Leona Napier Ramey. He served honorably in the United States Army. He worked at Owens-Illinois for 18 years and found his true passion in trucking until retiring at age 78. Golden was a longtime member of Oak Ridge Chapel Baptist Church in Interlachen, serving as pastor for the past 11 years.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, J.P., Raymond, and Hoover; and five sisters, Opal, Ruby, Phyllis, Gladys, and Pansy.
In addition to his wife of 61 years, survivors include his four daughters, Sonya Ramey Dillon (Matt), Leona Ramey, Tena Ramey Fletcher, and Sara Elizabeth Ramey; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, with one more great-granddaughter on the way. Golden is also survived by three sisters, Shirley Robertson (Steve), Martha Long, and Ethyl Burks. The family wants to thank Haven Hospice of Palatka, Fla., for their compassionate care, with a special thank you to our wonderful nurse, Stephanie Ruse.
Funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 15 at the Oak Ridge Chapel Baptist Church in Interlachen, Fla., with Pastor Tyler Dillon and Bro. Dallas Queen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the start of the service. Burial with military honors in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Interlachen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, 32177. Messages of sympathy may be shared on Golden's online tribute page at www.themastersfuneralhome.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.