RICHARD DONALD CADE, age 95, peacefully passed away of natural causes while asleep next to his wife, Dorothy, of 74 years, on Friday, March 4, 2022. Born to Richard and Farabelle Cade on December 12, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., “Don” or “Duck,” as he was known to his family and friends, played football for Wayne High School, and served in the Army in Europe during World War II. Upon returning from the war, he married the prettiest girl in all of Wayne County, Miss Dorothy "Dott" Lee Wilkinson, on December 28, 1947. Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy Cade, Danville, Ind.; his brother, Lowell Cade, Lavalette, W.Va.; his children, Teresa (Samuel) Scragg, Boonville, Ind., Richard (Kathleen) Cade of Richmond, Texas, Danny Joe, Londonderry, Ohio, and Colleen (Frank) David, Danville, Ind.; grandchildren, Kimberly Talley, Evansville, Ind., Kelly (Scott) Boyd, Newburgh, Ind., Joshua Cade, Dallas, Texas, Caitlin (Kevin) Butterworth, Celina, Tenn., Ashleigh (Jonathan) Butler, Coatsville, Ind., and Erin (Caleb) Carpenter, Greencastle, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Samuel (Jennifer) Talley, Madison Wiese, Richard Szopa, Jonathan Butler, Lisa Butler, Madeline Boyd and Poppy Boyd; one great-great-granddaughter, Katie Talley. He will be remembered for many qualities and traits by his children and grandchildren, with encouraging mischief, a strong sense of humor and carving out his own path at the top of the list. He instilled these qualities in all four of his children, who are all strong, independent and talented individuals in their own right, as are their children and grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents and beloved granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth Cade and Katherine Theresa Szopa. Richard's life will be celebrated privately by his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eric M.D. Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Pittsboro, Indiana.
