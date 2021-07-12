RICHARD JORDAN, 49, of Fort Gay, son of Jerry Jordan and Willie Jordan, died July 11 at home. Funeral service will be noon July 15 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Jordan Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man charged after running from police
- WV First Lady visits Wayne Elementary
- Baker's Towing continues fireworks show tradition
- Jodi Hollingshead: Paid leave is critical for small business owners
- Mayor treats Wayne nursing home to fireworks show
- C-K Alumni Band concert celebrates Fourth of July
- Town of Wayne blasts oldies, fireworks during annual event
- Man arrested in kidnapping, stolen vehicle cases in Wayne County
- DORIS LEE NAPIER
- Jimmy Dale Harmon of Dunlow
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.