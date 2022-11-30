Robert Henry Nelson

ROBERT HENRY "BOB" NELSON, 82 formerly of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, Heartis Memory Care in Georgia. He was born November 26, 1939, a son of the late Robert Nelson and Tenna Finley Nelson. Bob graduated high school from Kentucky Military Institute, received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and his Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He retired as a Lt. Colonel from the United State Air Force and later from a second career with Easter Seals of Alabama. After a lifetime of living in multiple states and Italy, he and his wife retired to Mexico Beach, Fla., but could often be found on the road, especially at Beech Fork State Park, in their motorhome. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Lois "Sister Reid" Nelson originally from Fort Gay; four sisters, Pauline Maynard, Marjorie Arthur, Nellie Horn, and Glenna Fetty; and his companion later in life, Minetta Rice. Survivors include his daughter, Karla Nelson of Otsego, Minn.; a son, Robert H. Nelson III of Suwanee, Ga.; two sisters, Rose Boyes and Roberta Adkins; four grandchildren, Sydney Plante (John), Robert H. Nelson IV, Conner M. Nelson, and Reid W. Nelson; and one great-grandchild, June Plante. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.