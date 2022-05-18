ROBERT JARRELL ADKINS, 76 of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Rev. Allen Fry and Rev. Tim Davis officiating. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. He was born January 27, 1946, at Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Rev. Robert Lawrence and Goldie Adkins. Robert worked for many years as a fabric cutter for Corbin Ltd. before working as a maintenance engineer at Country Village Apartments in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Lincoln Unity Apartments in West Hamlin, W.Va. He was a faithful member of the Upper Ten Mile Baptist Church and loved his church family very much. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by six sisters, Sue Adkins, Deloris St.Clair, Diana Taylor, Thelma Chapman, Roberta Fay Dyer and Loretta Gay Craddock, and one brother, Cecil Adkins. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Gay Adkins; one daughter, Melissa Booton (Johnathan) of Wayne, W.Va.; one son, Brian Jarrell Adkins of King, N.C.; one sister, Ruth Davis of Branchland, W.Va.; four brothers, Boyd Adkins, Kendall Adkins and Henley Adkins, all of Branchland, W.Va., and Wendell Adkins of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Christopher Russell Stapleton and Joseph Robert Stapleton; and several neighbors and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation from noon until service time Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at https:/www.cancer.org nvolved-onate emorial-giving.html