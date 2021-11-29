ROBERT LEE “BOB” NAPIER, 88 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Jay Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, with military graveside rites conducted by American Legion Post #93, Kenova. He was born June 22, 1933, at Wayne, a son of the late Nathan and Nannie Burks Napier. Bob retired as a machinist with Owens-Illinois and was a member of the Philadelphia United Baptist Church, the Upper Room gospel group, the American Legion Post No. 93 of Kenova and the Loyal Order of Moose, Ashland, Ky. Additionally, Bob was an inventor and loved to play the guitar anytime, anywhere, with anybody. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Napier; a son, Charles “Charlie” Napier; brothers, Frank, Charles, Nathan and Elmer Napier; and sisters, Audrey Owens, Hellen Etta Brown and Nannie Mae Napier. Survivors include three daughters, Judy Waugh (Roger) and Laura Blankenship (Mark), all of Huntington, W.Va., and Patsy Smith (Mitch) of Clemmons, N.C.; two sisters, Paulette Ross of Huntington, W.Va., and Suzie Eplin of Wayne, W.Va.; one brother, Don Napier of Huntington, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren, Pam, Lisa, Rocky, Christy, Leslie, Jason D., Jessica, Paige, Jason W., Kristen and Jennifer; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two lifelong friends who were like family, Gordon and Johnny, and a third friend, Patrick, who was a like a son; and his faithful companion, “Buddy.” Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- James "Lee" Reeves of Wayne
- Police Blotter: Twelve arrested in Wayne County from Nov. 1-22
- James Paul "Jamie" Dillon of Wayne
- 2021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Canaan Foster
- Twelvepole Trading Post celebrates a year on Small Business Saturday
- Christmas lights display coming to Ritter Park
- John Robert Ross of Wayne
- Anna Marion Muncy of Dunlow
- Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington
- Model Railroad Show to be ‘train’ event Thanksgiving weekend
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington
- Nina Ferguson of Seville, Ohio
- Carl Emerson Wilson of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
- Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington
- John Robert Ross of Wayne
- James Paul "Jamie" Dillon of Wayne
- Rebecca Ann Preece Thompson of Louisa, Ky.
- James "Lee" Reeves of Wayne
- Anna Marion Muncy of Dunlow
- Ronnie Fitch of Troy, Ohio, formerly of Louisa, Ky.