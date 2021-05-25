Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT PASCAL JOHNSON, 83, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Carolyn Johnson, died May 24 at home. There will be a celebration of life at noon June 5 at First Baptist Church, Louisa, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements. 

