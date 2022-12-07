Rodney Copley Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RODNEY COPLEY, 54, of Wayne, widower of Tammy Aliff Copley, died Dec. 2 at home. There will be no public services. Arrangements by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wayne Rodney Copley Tammy Aliff Copley Public Service Arrangement Funeral Home Johnson Tiller Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo arrested on drug charges in Wayne CountyEx-Huntington police officer indicted on charges of sexual crimes against minors in Wayne CountyWayne girls open season with 71-57 win over North MarionWayne Co. Robotics League teams double in second yearChristmas Market set for this weekend at Wayne Community CenterJohnny Dale StamperRobert Henry NelsonBuck firearms season begins, Big Buck Photo Contest returnsThanksgiving dinner more expensive due to rising food costsDorothy Harless Gilkerson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Sally Blankenship Moore Sarah Minnie Skeens Mitzi Gail Chaffin Rodney Copley Lela Mae Stephenson Madeline Perry Charles J. Bolt David Lee Jr. Nichols Alpha Mae Dyer Sally Blankenship Moore