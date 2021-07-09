ROGER LEE THOMPSON SR., of North Cape May, N.J., passed away shortly before 9:30 p.m. June 30, 2021. He was 77 years old. Roger was born July 1, 1943, in Logan, West Virginia. He was raised on Whitman Creek and attended Logan High School. His fondest school memories all revolved around being in the chorus. Roger joined the United States Air Force in January of 1966. During his enlistment, he was assigned duty in the Philippines and in Vietnam. His job was Jet Engine Mechanic and his favorite plane was a C-130. In January of 1970, he received his Honorable Discharge. Music, movies and fast cars dominated his hobbies and spare time. He would sing Elvis songs anywhere and anytime he could. He loved his hot rods, from his first car, a ’55 Ford, to his lime green Dodge Super Bee. The exhilaration of being pinned back in the seat as the accelerator hit the floor board put a smile on his face like a kid in the candy store. Over his last years, he recounted stories of his beloved hot rods multiple times. He joined the Wildwood Post of the American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans association that is part of the post. He enjoyed helping out with the car shows and various other events through the American Legion until his health declined in 2013. Roger was widowed by his 2nd wife, Virginia G. Thompson (Elbertson), in 2008. His first wife, Wilma J. Cassady, resides in Genoa, W.Va. He is survived by six children, Danny Ray (Indiana), Roger Jr. (New Jersey), Raymond (Georgia), Robert (New Jersey), Ryan (West Virginia) and Ronald (Georgia); two daughters-in-law, Audra and Susie; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; along with lifelong friends, Djuanna, Jimmy, Louise, Carol and countless others. While those of us left behind mourn the loss of a patriarch, Roger is now singing “Amazing Grace” with the angel choir. His memorial service will be set at a later date, as his wishes were to go home to Whitman Creek, W.Va.
