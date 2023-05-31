RONALD "DICK" GILLIAM, 85 of Wayne, W.Va., entered heaven on Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born February 23, 1938, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Rudolph and Orpha Curry Gilliam. Dick was a graduate of Wayne High School Class of 1955, served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve and was retired from Steel of West Virginia with 43 years of service. He was also a devout follower of Jesus Christ and attended Wayne United Baptist Church. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Kathlyn Lancaster, a son, Daniel Mark Gilliam and a great-grandson, Calvin Michael Gilliam with whom he made his home. Dick leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Patty Sue Crockett Gilliam; two sisters, Carol Fry (Abb) of Macon, Ga., Connie Linville of Hurricane, W.Va.; a son, Rodney D. Gilliam; two daughters, Sherri R. Mullins of Morehead, Ky., and Karen S. Maynard (Anthony) of Dunlow, W.Va.; nine grandchildren, Jared (Jenny) Gilliam, Rebekah (Chris) Scott, Jacob (Candice) Gilliam, Brandon Gilliam, Shana Booth, Symantha Mullins, Garrett (Keneisha) Mullins, Courtney (Matthew) Copley and Taylor Maynard; along with eighteen great-grandchildren and too many friends to list. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Danny Damron, Randy May and Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the VA Medical Center and St. Mary's CICU, especially nurses Corbin and Maddie who went far beyond care, help and comfort.