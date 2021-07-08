Thank you for Reading.

RONALD LEE ATKINS, 65, of Wayne, father of Jo Ann Atkins of Lexington, Ky., died July 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Wayne County Board of Education custodian. Funeral service will be noon July 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Preston Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. 

