RONALD LEE ATKINS, 65, of Wayne, father of Jo Ann Atkins of Lexington, Ky., died July 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Wayne County Board of Education custodian. Funeral service will be noon July 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Preston Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
