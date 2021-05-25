RONALD LUCAS, 52 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord May 20, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born July 22, 1969, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of Linda C. Stephens Lucas and the late Johnny Lucas. Also preceding him in death were his grandparents, Sherman and Sadie Stephens, as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glen and Bonnie Curnutte. Additional survivors include his wife of 31 years, Tammy Curnutte Lucas; their daughters, Kayla (Billy) Maynard of Genoa, W.Va., Megan (Jonathan) Workman of Kenova, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Hayden and Harleigh Maynard of Genoa, W.Va.; his brothers, Ray Lucas of Wayne, W.Va., Les (Dolly) Lucas of Paris, Mich.; a sister, Johnita (Kenny) Leadingham of Wayne, W.Va.; a nephew, Johnathan (Tiff) Lucas of Paris, Mich.; two nieces, Heather and Phyllis, both of Paris, Mich.; great-nieces and nephews, Isabella, Brysen, Lilly, Dolly, Liberty Lee, Emma, Jayden, Caleb and his special little buddy Quintin; along with a host of aunts, uncles and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Charles Maynard. Burial will follow in Curnutte Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home.
