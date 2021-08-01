RONALD ROSS, 70, of Genoa, died July 30 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial in Ross Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
