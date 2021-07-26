ROY H. TUCKER, 95, of Big Hurricane Creek Road, Fort Gay, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2021, at the UK Medical Center following a brief illness. Roy was born February 22, 1926, at Fort Gay, W.Va., the son of the late George W. and Martha Bartram Tucker. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Hubert, Paul and Clyde Tucker; and a sister, June Updike. Roy was a retired United State Postal Carrier and proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army. Survivors include his loving wife, Jean Tucker; a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tom McCoy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Sherry Tucker and Mark and Debbie Tucker; grandchildren, Brett McCoy, Ashley (Nick) Lee, Andrea (Matt) Ellison, Chad Tucker and Brooke (Trevor) Rinaldi; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Luther (Lynda) Tucker; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m. at the Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Wilson officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at the Tucker Family Cemetery on Big Hurricane Creek Road, Fort Gay, W.Va. Visitation was held Thursday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilson Funeral Home.
