ROY KENNETH FORTNER, age 84, formerly of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away at home in Lawrenceville, Ga., on June 10, 2022. He was born August 23, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Thomas and Millie Watts Fortner. Also preceding him in death were his wife Gertrude Carroll Fortner and daughter Gwendolyn Wright.
He is survived by his children Maurice McCoy, Gertrude (Scott) Carpenter, Claude (Robin) McCoy, Theresa Egan, Roy Keith (Garnet) Fortner, Wilda (Terry) Hoekstra and Charlotte (Skip) Thompson. He is also survived by a brother Thomas Fortner and sisters Karen Pillo, Mary Stevenson, Kathy Forrester and Marlene McLillie; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Fortner was a veteran of the United States Army and is retired from the New York State Department of Transportation. His passion was country and western music, being a lead singer in several bands. He was an avid player of dominoes, card games and enjoyed hunting.
Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Todd Munson officiating and military honors performed by the American Legion Post 93. Burial will follow in the Nemeth Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.