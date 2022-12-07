SALLY BLANKENSHIP MOORE, 81, of Pamplin, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Sherman L. Moore for 59 years.
Born in Huntington, West Virginia, on April 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Burl Blankenship and Lucy Dean Blankenship. She was a long-time member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Wayne, West Virginia, and later in life became a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. Sally found great happiness in her second career at Walmart in Roanoke, Va., where she worked for 15 years. She loved and appreciated all her special friends on Piney Ridge Road in Pamplin, Va., and her life-long friends in Wayne, West Virginia.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Susan McCown (Dan) of Powhatan, Va., and Sarah E. Horne (Brian) of Pamplin; three grandchildren, Jacqueline Goodrich (Michael), Rachel Dean Horne, and Luke Horne (Hannah Dalton); and two great-grandchildren, Lucy and Tag Goodrich. She is also survived by her sister, Elenor B. Fry; and sister-in-law Dottie Blankenship. Her greatest pleasures in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She even conquered the technology of social media in order to "keep up with" (her words) or "spy" (their words) on them.
She loved her nieces and nephews, and especially cherished phone calls with Donnetta, Rosemary, and Teresa.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Toney, Jacqueline "Hilda" Waggoner, Karen Blankenship, and infant sister, Loretta Merle; one brother, Larry Blankenship; and two brothers-in-law, Andrew Fry and Don Toney.
Honoring Sally's request, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Liberty Cemetery with Pastor Charles Horne and Rev. Lee Hendricks officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Pearson Cancer Center of Lynchburg and especially Dr. Emily Jenkins and Dr Michael O' Neill.
In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial donations to Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, Centra Foundation 1920 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501.