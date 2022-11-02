SAMMY K. THOMPSON, 78 of Genoa, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Tommy Damron, Elder Roger Maynard, Brother Phil Williamson and Pastor Randall Robertson. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens. He was born October 7, 1944 in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Cletice H. Thompson and Audrie L. Queen Thompson. Sammy was a retired crane operator from Inco Alloys and was a member of Echo United Baptist Church. Sam loved working on the family farm, where he taught his sons good moral character, family values and hard work. He loved his children and his wife unconditionally as they also loved him. His passion for antique cars, trucks and tractors kept him busy. Sammy had just completed restoring his 1929 model A. Also preceding him in death was a son, Keith Edward Thompson, along with a brother, Cletice H. Thompson, Jr. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Easter Napier Thompson; two sons, Brian H. Thompson of Huntington, W.Va., Dwayne A. Thompson of Kenova, W.Va.; a grandson, Keith Braxton Thompson; a special friend, Tommy Finley; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from 1 p.m until service time Friday, October 28, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank Dr. Hayes and the staff on the Oncology Floor at St. Mary's Medical Center for their extraordinary care and kindness.