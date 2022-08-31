SAMUEL LEOPOLD MAYNARD, 90, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law. He was born October 20, 1931, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late Charley and Hester Clark Maynard. His wife, Wanda Michels Maynard, also preceded him in death, along with five brothers, Carl, Paul, Bill, Bob, and Dover Maynard; one sister, Lorainne; and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Maynard. Leopold was a man of many talents and a member of the Crockett Church.
Survivors include five children, Roger (Hope) Maynard, Hester (Roger) Damron, Sam Maynard, Larry Maynard, and Delores (Steve) Arthur; nine grandchildren, Melissa Van Horn (Rodney), Roger (Heather) Maynard, Shandra Jenkins, Chastity (Kurt) Ballard, Eric (Caitlin) Arthur, Ashlee (John) Jankovsky, Kara Maynard, Joshua Maynard, and Justin (Sarah) Maynard; 18 great-grandchildren, Kaleigh (Caitlyn) Childers, Kollin Van Horn, Chance, Reagan, and Jaxon Ballard, Robbie Jenkins, and Molly (Shawn) Pratt, Mackenzie and JW Maynard, Grayson Arthur, Colt and Kinslee Maynard, Kimber and Lincoln Maynard, Hagen and Faelyn Jankovsky, and Sawyer and Camille Arthur; as well as additional family members John Lindsey and Larry J. Followay, Kristen and Cairo.
Also surviving are two brothers, John (Pauline) Maynard, and Arthur (Martha) Maynard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and St. Mary's Home Health for their care and support.
Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brothers Bruce Finley and Tony Clay officiating and music by Sue Napier, Roger Maynard, and Tony Clay. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Visitation at 11 a.m. Sunday.