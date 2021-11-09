SANDRA "SANDY" KAY CHANEY, 54, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 4, 1967, in North Olmstead, Ohio, a daughter of the late Larry and Virginia Frances Perry Randstad. Sandy loved dogs and cats, especially her fur babies, Ragtop, Juno, LT, Tank and Rex. Also preceding her in death were her grandparents, Archie and Hattie Maynard; and an uncle, Clarence Ray Perry. Survivors include her life partner, Ray Gilkerson of Huntington; a brother, Allen (Dena) Juergemeier of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; uncles, Alpha Gene Perry of Seville, Ohio, Lafe Copley of Rittman, Ohio; aunts, Doris Copley of Rittman, Ohio, Karen Maynard of Cleveland, Ohio, Mary Perry of Medina, Ohio, Cheryl Maynard of Prichard, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Teresa Gilkerson of Huntington, Angela Gilkerson of Akron, Ohio; cousins, Justin Ruggles, Tammy Perry, Paula (Brian) Thomas; a nephew, Phillip (Jessica) Juergemeier; nieces, Valley Juergemeier, Ashley Chapman, Brandy Gilkerson; great-nieces and -nephews: Lilly, Lori, Paris, Eli, Destiny, Kinnly, Kela and Dyson; special friends, Kyle and David Jones; and a host of additional family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow at Bill Perry Cemetery, Wilsondale, W.Va. The family would like to thank all of her Doctors and Nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital on the 5th Floor, along with Hospice of Huntington. Sandy will be missed by all who knew her.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marcella Herald of Prichard
- Buffalo beats Wayne in middle school volleyball county championship
- SV student finalist for senate youth program
- WHS sister track duo makes All-State team
- Three Wayne residents among state COVID-19 deaths
- Sunday dinner with Rocco serves record amount
- C-K Middle wins football championship
- Ella Marie Blankenship of Wayne
- Lois Jean Staley of East Lynn
- Braskem celebrates 60th anniversary of Neal plant in Kenova
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Patricia Ann Middleton of Wayne
- Sandra Kay Chaney of Huntington
- Homer MacMaster Ward of Wayne
- Anna Romaine Grace Webb of Gallipolis, Ohio
- Elizabeth Jane Workman of Genoa
- Darrell Young of Webbville, Ky.
- Hilda Watts of Louisa, Ky.
- Lois Jean Staley of East Lynn
- Ella Marie Blankenship of Wayne
- Marcella Herald of Prichard