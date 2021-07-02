SARA FRANCES MORGAN, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Frederick Morgan, died June 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
