SKYLAR JO BAKER, 5, of Huntington, the daughter of Meghan and Zach Wells of Ceredo, died July 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Muncy Family Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday. Donations to assist the family can be made at www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- BARBARA ANN SMITH
- More than 350,000 lbs. of food distributed by Dunlow Community Center in 2021
- Spring Valley's Ferguson adept at handling pressure
- Wayne man charged after running from police
- Jimmy Dale Harmon of Dunlow
- Wayne County Fair set for Aug. 3-7
- Skylar Jo Baker of Huntington
- Jodi Hollingshead: Paid leave is critical for small business owners
- Davy J. Crockett of Interlachen, Fla.
- Jennifer Lynn Sellards Yuhas of Wayne
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- James MacAdoo "Mack" Bowen of Circleville, Ohio, formerly of Wayne County
- Donna K. McGranahan of Louisa, Ky.
- Skylar Jo Baker of Huntington
- Delmar Lee Fannin of Louisa, Ky.
- Davy J. Crockett of Interlachen, Fla.
- Jennifer Lynn Sellards Yuhas of Wayne
- Danny Roy Lucas of East Lynn
- BARBARA ANN SMITH
- Frankie Queen of Huntington
- Anna J. Atkinson of Louisa, Ky.