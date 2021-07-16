Thank you for Reading.

SKYLAR JO BAKER, 5, of Huntington, the daughter of Meghan and Zach Wells of Ceredo, died July 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Muncy Family Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday. Donations to assist the family can be made at www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.

